Suspect surrenders in fatal New York City subway shooting

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A man wanted in an apparently unprovoked fatal shooting aboard a New York City subway train surrendered to police on Tuesday, hours after authorities posted his name and photo on social media and implored the public to help find him. Twenty-five-year-old Andrew Abdullah turned himself in at a Manhattan precinct to face charges in the death of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez. Enriquez was shot to death while heading to brunch Sunday morning. The fatal shooting came about six weeks after 10 people were wounded in an attack on another subway train.