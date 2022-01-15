UN envoy visits Western Sahara camps in new peace push

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The U.N. envoy for the disputed Western Sahara has visited refugee camps in Algeria housing those displaced by fighting decades ago. Staffan de Mistura is making a renewed effort to find a diplomatic solution for the territory. His visit to the camps on Saturday was met with skepticism by supporters of the Polisario Front, which seeks independence for Western Sahara. Morocco annexed the former Spanish colony in 1975. Sahrawi independence activists are increasingly frustrated after decades of diplomatic deadlock, and some young people are taking up arms against Moroccan forces they see as occupiers. The envoy started his first trip to the region last week in Morocco.