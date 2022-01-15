Report: Hostages apparently taken at Texas synagogue

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has apparently taken hostages at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel. Services at the synagogue about 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth were being livestreamed on its Facebook page for a time, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that apparent negotiations could be heard between the alleged hostage taker and police. The paper reports that an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times during the livestream, which did not show what was happening inside the synagogue.