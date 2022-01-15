Iranian state TV: Omicron cause of death in 3 Iranians

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state television says three Iranian citizens have died after they were infected with omicron, the new, more easily spread variant of the coronavirus. Iran first detected the omicron variant in mid-December but Saturday’s statement was the first time fatalities were reported. The TV quoted an official in the country’s health ministry as also saying that a fourth person who was a confirmed case of omicron was in critical condition. The official did not elaborate. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 132,000 people in Iran, the worst fatality rate in the Middle East.