Mexico seizes 380,000 boxes of Kellogg’s cereal

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico wants to improve children’s diets, so it seized 380,000 boxes of Corn Flakes, Special K and other Kellogg’s cereal, claiming the boxes had cartoon drawings on them. While Cornflakes are clearly not the worst thing Mexican children eat, recently enacted laws prohibit food companies from using marketing tactics that might appeal to children, like cartoons or mascots. Mexico’s consumer protection agency also claimed Friday the cereal boxes did not clearly state nutritional values like calories, fats, salt or sugar, or didn’t have the warning signs for levels of those ingredients that are considered excessive. Kellogg’s did not immediately respond to requests for comment.