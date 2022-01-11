Colombia’s government says consul in Haiti received threats

By ASTRID SUAREZ

Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s foreign minister says the country’s consul in Haiti has received threats after trying to provide humanitarian assistance to 18 former Colombia soldiers who were arrested last year for allegedly participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. The foreign minister did not provide details Tuesday about the nature of the threats aimed at Julio Cesar Santa Martinez. She also did not comment on who made them. Colombia doesn’t have an embassy in Haiti, and Santa Martinez has been the country’s sole representative as honorary consul since 2016. He provides limited links for Colombian citizens in Haiti with the Colombian Embassy in the neighboring Dominican Republic.