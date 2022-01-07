Video shows man on fire after police hit him with stun gun

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Graphic video made public Friday shows a man who doused himself in hand sanitizer bursting into flames when police officer used a stun gun to subdue him at a New York police station in October. Security footage released by the state attorney general’s office shows 29-year-old Jason Jones rolling on the floor in the lobby of the Catskill police station and rubbing his hands on his head to stop the flames. Jones, who was taken off life support in December after six weeks in intensive care, was on fire for about 25 seconds, according to the video, and appeared to come away with reddish burns to his upper back.