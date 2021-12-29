Skip to Content
Driver accused of killing 2 kids causes scene in courtroom

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 27-year-old Florida man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed two children and injured four others caused a disturbance during his first court appearance, hours after sheriff’s deputies arrested him. Detectives say physical evidence led them to Sean Charles Greer. He was arrested Tuesday night, a day after the crash in Wilton Manors. During a court appearance Wednesday, deputies led Greer away after he apparently objected to attending the proceeding. Officials say Greer veered around a transit bus and crashed into the children. He was ordered held without bond on two probation violations. 

