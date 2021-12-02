Skip to Content
Libyan court says Gadhafi’s son can run for president

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan court has ruled that a son of the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi can compete in next month’s presidential elections. With Thursday’s ruling, the court overturned a decision by the country’s top electoral body to disqualify Seif al-Islam as a candidate. The electoral committee had said last week that he could not run because of previous convictions involving the use of violence against protesters in a 2011 uprising that toppled his father. Seif al-Islam’s candidacy has stirred controversy across the divided country, where a number of other high-profile candidates have also emerged. It remains unclear whether any further legal challenges could be brought against him. 

