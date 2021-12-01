Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:46 am

Outside Supreme Court, crowd amplifies abortion arguments

KEYT

By PARKER PURIFOY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a crowded scene outside the Supreme Court, where hundreds of abortion debate partisans are trading chants while justices hear highly anticipated arguments inside. “Who’s choice?” “My choice!” was a frequent call-and-response Wednesday, countered by, “Hey hey, ho ho, Roe v. Wade has got to go.” Inside the chambers, lawyers for the Center for Reproductive Rights are challenging Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. Outside, a man with a bullhorn tried to drown out abortion rights advocates, saying: “You love the murder of children.” Representative Barbara Lee, a Democrat and co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus, described having an abortion before the Supreme Court legalized them nationwide, and said many Black women did not survive. 

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content