Gang rams vehicles into prison, springs 9 inmates

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A gang has rammed vehicles into a prison in central Mexico and escaped with nine inmates. It’s one of the most dramatic breakouts the country has seen in recent years. Authorities in the state of Hidalgo say Wednesday’s pre-dawn attack resulted in injuries to two police officers. State police say soldiers, police and National Guard troops are looking for the escapees. Police didn’t identify the gang involved in the prison break. Local media reported that a car exploded or burst into flames near the prison, but authorities didn’t immediately say whether car bombs were used in the attack.