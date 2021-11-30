November delivers another hit to sinking consumer confidence

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in November, held back by rising worries about inflation and lingering concerns about the coronavirus. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 109.5, down from 111.6 in October. It was the lowest reading since the index stood at 95.2 in February. The Conference Board said that concerns about rising prices and to a lesser degree lingering worries about the delta variant were the primary drives of the decline. US consumer confidence falls in November to nine-month low