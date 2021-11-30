Hungary’s parliament approves referendum on LGBT issues

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s parliament has authorized the government to call a national referendum on LGBT issues. Lawmakers from the governing Fidesz party on Tuesday approved four referendum questions pertaining to sex education programs in schools and the availability to children of information on sex reassignment to children. The referendum will also ask voters whether they support the unrestricted presentation of media content that “influences the development of underage children.” Critics say the referendum is the latest step by Hungary’s right-wing government to stigmatize LGBT people. The government said it would seek the vote following an outcry over a June law that banned the “depiction or promotion” of homosexuality or gender transition in materials available to minors.