Ex-Trump aide Meadows cooperating with House Jan. 6 panel

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, is cooperating with a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. That puts off for now the committee’s threat to hold him in contempt. Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said Meadows is providing some documents and the committee “will continue to assess” his compliance after he gives a deposition. Under the tentative agreement, Meadows could potentially decline to answer the panel’s questions about his most sensitive conversations with Trump and what Trump was doing on Jan. 6 as rioters broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.