Czech politicians put aside difference to back booster plan

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s outgoing and incoming prime ministers have put aside their differences to support an initiative to administer 1 million COVID-19 booster shots in a week. Outgoing Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Prime Minister-designate Petr Fiala voiced their support Tuesday for the plan announced by the “Doctors help the Czech Republic” group that aims to provide relief to struggling hospitals. The country has been facing a record surge of coronavirus infections. Fiala will lead a 18-member government of five parties that won a majority in October’s parliamentary election.