Portugal creates North Atlantic’s largest marine sanctuary

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Regional authorities in Portugal’s Madeira Islands have expanded a protected marine area to create what they said is the largest fully protected marine reserve in the North Atlantic. The reserve spans 12 nautical miles around the Selvagens Islands, a small archipelago located midway between the Madeira Islands and Spain’s Canary Islands, which are off the northwestern African coast. It covers a total area of 2,677 square kilometers (1,034 square miles). All species inside the reserve will be fully protected from fishing or other extractive activities. Open waters around the islands are a vital passage way for migrating fish and mammals, while the waters near the islands’ shores provide crucial nursery habitats.

