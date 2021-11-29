Oakland mayor seeks to reverse police cuts amid crime spike

By JULIET WILLIAMS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says she wants to reverse planned cuts to police funding and instead push to hire more officers as soon as possible. Schaaf made the announcement Monday after another weekend of fatal shootings in her city. They included a retired police officer acting as a security guard for a television news crew, bringing the number of homicides in Oakland to 127 so far this year. Schaaf says she’ll ask the city council to reverse cuts to the police budget. Police staffing levels have also fallen below a 2014 voter-approved measure.