Israeli PM urges world powers to resist Iran’s ‘blackmail’

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister is calling on world powers not to “give in to Iran’s nuclear blackmail” as talks commenced in Vienna. Naftali Bennett said in a video statement obtained by The Associated Press that was delivered to representatives of nations opening negotiations with Iran on Monday that Tehran seeks “to end sanctions in exchange for almost nothing” and keep its nuclear program while receiving hundreds of billions of dollars once sanctions are lifted. Negotiators from Iran and world powers met in Vienna on Monday to resume talks aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal. Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, but Israel says it is closer than ever to developing nuclear weapons.