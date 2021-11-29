Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:55 pm

Duck-billed dinosaur may be one of many at Missouri site

KEYT

By JIM SALTER
Associated Press

Finding the fossils of a large duck-billed dinosaur in southern Missouri is exciting enough, but a paleontologist who helped lead the dig believes there are many more in the same area. The latest fossils are a specimen of Parrosaurus missouriensis, first discovered at the site in Bollinger County nearly 80 years ago but not confirmed as a new species until the latest dig. Experts believe the plant-eating dinosaurs grew to around 35 feet in length. Last month, a crane hoisted a 2,500-pound chunk of remains from the latest find. The fossils will go to Chicago’s Field Museum for further research.

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content