Couple detained on plane after leaving Dutch quarantine

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch military police have arrested a husband and wife who left a hotel where they were being quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 and boarded a plane bound for Spain. A spokeswoman for the local security region that covers Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport said Monday that an investigation was underway into whether the couple had committed a crime and should be prosecuted. Spokeswoman Petra Faber said that while quarantine is not obligatory, “we assume people will act responsibly.” When the couple left the quarantine hotel, the chairman of a local security region signed a mandatory isolation order. Military police then found the couple and took them off the plane. They are now being held in isolation in a hospital.