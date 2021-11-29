Atlanta mayoral runoff: Moore hopes to stave off Dickens

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta voters on Tuesday are deciding a mayoral runoff between City Council President Felicia Moore and fellow council member Andre Dickens. The race has been largely focused on fears of crime. Candidates have also addressed concerns about affordable housing, bolstering struggling city services and keeping the wealthy Buckhead neighborhood from seceding. Current Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms isn’t seeking a second term. Moore was the top vote-getter in the first round of voting on Nov. 2 among 14 nonpartisan candidates. Dickens narrowly beat former Mayor Kasim Reed for a spot in the runoff but since then has benefitted from a surge in endorsements.