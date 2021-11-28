Trial set to start on charges Smollett faked racist attack

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett is going on trial this week, accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack downtown Chicago nearly three years ago. Jury selection is scheduled for Monday. The gay Black man told police in January 2019 that two masked men attacked him. He was charged weeks later with filing a false police report after investigators concluded he had staged the attack. That case was dropped, but later revived when a special prosecutor charged Smollett with disorderly conduct. The actor has pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to last a week.