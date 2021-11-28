New vents open up, lava surges from Spanish island’s volcano

MADRID (AP) — Several new volcanic vents have opened up on the Spanish island of La Palma, releasing new lava that is speeding down a ridge and threatening to widen the damages on evacuated land, roads and homes. Authorities said the molten rock coming out from the main new vent was very fluid and was advancing at 6 meters (20 feet) per minute towards areas unspoiled until now. The eruption on the island, which lies on the western end of the Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean, began on Sept. 19. No deaths have been directly linked to eruption but the lava has consumed thousands of homes, roads and banana farms. Experts said at least 80 quakes were recorded overnight.