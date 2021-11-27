Pakistan says militants kill 2 soldiers near Afghan border

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The military says militants have targeted a Pakistani military post in the northwestern tribal belt near the Afghan border, killing two soldiers in a firefight. The army said in a statement late Saturday that militants attacked a post in a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The area is a former militant stronghold. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The military says during an intense exchange of gunfire two soldiers were killed. It said that a search of the area was being carried out to find the militants. The military gave no indication of the identity of the attackers.