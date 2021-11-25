Parents of 3-year-old girl with new heart celebrate simply

CHICAGO (AP) — Delilah Edwards’ parents didn’t plan an elaborate Thanksgiving celebration. Just spending the day together is a big deal when your 3-year-old daughter has a new heart. Davidson and her husband Ryan Edwards have traveled every weekend since March from Moline, Illinois, to see their daughter at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Delilah was born with an underdeveloped left side of her heart. Her new heart was delivered in a 12-hour transplant last month. Delilah and her parents celebrated the holiday at the Ronald McDonald House downtown. Lurie’s transplant program medical director is Dr. Phil Thrush. He says the first six month post-transplant are critical. But if Delilah gets through a year, she should have the heart for decades.