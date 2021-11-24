Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:55 am

Ethiopian leader called war ‘epitome of hell.’ Now he’s back

KEYT

By CARA ANNA
Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power. He has done it again this week by announcing that, after a year of waging war, he would now lead it from the battlefield. Here is a look at the leader who was told as a child he would grow up to rule Ethiopia, and who now fights to keep it from falling apart,

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content