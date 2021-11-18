In hours-long rant, GOP’s ‘angry’ McCarthy stalls Biden bill

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has seized control of the House floor, preempting passage of President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill. Part political performance, part stall tactic, the hours-long speech was rambling and full of vitriol. McCarthy acknowledged he was “angry.” But he staged the speech to try to stall, if not halt, House votes. Democrats have labored to push the bill past the House and to the Senate. The now $1.67 trillion package of social services and climate change programs is a top Biden priority, and all Republicans are opposed. McCarthy would be in line to become speaker if Republicans win control of the House next year.