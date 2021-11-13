Good COP, bad COP? Takeaways from the new UN climate deal

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — After two years of preparation and 13 days of tough talks, did negotiators at the U.N. climate meeting in Glasgow save the planet? In short, the answer is no. But they were hardly expected to. The annual conference is all about getting countries to gradually ratchet up their measures to defuse global warming. The focus of the Glasgow talks was not to forge a new treaty but to finalize the one agreed to in Paris six years ago and to build on it with further curbs on greenhouse gas emissions. The targets are intended to keep warming within a range that doesn’t threaten human civilization. Major emitters will be asked to present new targets next year.