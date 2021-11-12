Ex-Prince Charles aide quits charity in cash-for-honors case

LONDON (AP) — A former top aide to Prince Charles has quit as chief executive of the heir to the throne’s charitable foundation after allegations he offered to help a wealthy Saudi businessman who made a large donation secure a knighthood and British citizenship. The Prince’s Foundation said late Thursday that Michael Fawcett, Charles’ former valet, had resigned. An independent investigation was launched after the Sunday Times reported allegations that Fawcett offered to help secure an honor and citizenship for Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz. Mahfouz has denied any wrongdoing. The Prince’s Foundation said when the allegations emerged earlier this year that it took them seriously and “is committed to the highest ethical standards.”.