California parent gets 6 weeks prison in admissions scandal

BOSTON (AP) — A California parent has been sentenced to six weeks in prison and 250 hours of community service in connection with the sweeping college admissions scandal. Homayoun Zadeh received the sentence Wednesday from a Boston federal court judge. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return. Under his plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss more serious charges, including conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery and money laundering conspiracy. Zadeh was among 50 wealthy parents, athletic coaches and others arrested in March 2019 in the case dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”