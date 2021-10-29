German broadcaster DW’s online service blocked in Belarus

BERLIN (AP) — German broadcaster Deutsche Welle says its online service and several other news portals have been blocked by Belarus. DW said Friday that Belarus authorities stated on the website of the country’s Ministry of Information that access to several news portals had been restriction because they allegedly linked to websites spreading extremist material. The head of DW called the allegation against the broadcaster “absolutely ridiculous.” A spokeswoman for Germany’s Foreign Ministry said the country’s ambassador in Belarus had asked authorities there for an explanation and demanded that access to DW’s website be restored.