With Manfred’s support, Braves bring chop to World Series

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The World Series is shifting to Atlanta and some TV viewers may be offended to see Braves fans still chopping and chanting. Teams in the NFL and Major League Baseball have dropped names viewed as offensive to Native Americans the last two years but the Braves chop on. The tomahawk chop has the support of baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. What matters most to Manfred is the Braves have the support of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, based in North Carolina. Manfred says the support from the group is “kind of the end of the story” in how he judges the chop.