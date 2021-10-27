24 migrants rescued from North Sea off Belgian coast

BRUSSELS (AP) — A small boat transporting 24 migrants has been rescued from the North Sea by emergency services off the coast of the Belgian port of Zeebrugge. The governor of West Flanders province in Belgium told The Associated Press that all 24 passengers were rescued but that one of the migrants was in serious condition. The Belgian air force said it sent an helicopter to the scene after receiving a distress call and a medic boarded the shipwrecked boat, which was close to an offshore wind farm area. The Belgian Navy also provided assistance. Authorities do not yet know where the migrants came from.