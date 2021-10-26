Second NCAA gender equity report shows spending disparities

By DOUG FEINBERG and ERICA HUNZINGER

AP Sports Writers

The NCAA has fallen short of upholding its commitment to gender equity, spending more on male athletes on average than female ones. That’s according to a second report by a law firm, which released its 153-page report Tuesday night. The report includes a series of recommendations to improve the gap among all sports tournaments, going beyond the first set of recommendations regarding men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Spending per Division I and national championship participants, excluding basketball, was about $1,700 less for women than men.