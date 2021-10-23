Over 2,000 migrants march out of southern city in Mexico

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE

Associated Press

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Over 2,000 migrants, mainly Central Americans, have begun walking out of a city in southern Mexico where they have essentially been trapped. The migrants walked along a highway leading north toward the U.S. border, and pushed past a line of state police who were trying to stop them. There were minor scuffles, but the migrants continued on their way. Police, immigration agents and National Guard have broken up smaller attempts at similar breakouts earlier this year. Migrants from Honduras and El Salvador have been waiting in the southern city of Tapachula for refugee or asylum papers, but have grown tired of delays in the process.