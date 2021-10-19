Police shooting looms over Emanuel in confirmation battle

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fatal police shooting of a Black teen in Chicago seven years ago is looming large over the city’s former mayor, Rahm Emanuel, as he looks to win confirmation as ambassador to Japan. Several liberal House lawmakers and activists complain that Emanuel’s handling of the death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, who was shot 16 times as he ran away from police, should have disqualified him for consideration for a coveted role. Emanuel is set to appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday for his confirmation hearing. The hearing will occur on the seventh anniversary of McDonald’s murder.