Indonesia, Malaysia concerned about Australia’s nuclear subs

By NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The foreign ministers of Malaysia and Indonesia are concerned that Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines may increase the rivalry of major powers in Southeast Asia. Australia will build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines using U.S. expertise, while dumping a contract with France for diesel-electric subs. Experts say the nuclear subs will allow Australia to conduct longer patrols and give the Australia-U.S. alliance a stronger military presence in the region. The two ministers said Monday they agreed to strengthen the unity and centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and urged all ASEAN partners to contribute the security and peace of the region and respect for international law.