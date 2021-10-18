Activist Shawn Lang, former leader at AIDS Connecticut, dies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A longtime Connecticut activist for people living with HIV and AIDS as well as those impacted by opioid addiction and domestic abuse has died. Shawn Lang was 65. Lang’s unexpected death on Sunday was confirmed to the Hartford Courant by her 24-year-old son Corbett Lang. Her death was met Monday with both shock and sadness by friends, associates and Connecticut politicians. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont credited Lang with “giving a voice for the underrepresented and those in marginalized communities.” A resident of Hartford and the former deputy director of AIDS Connecticut, Lang worked for decades on state and federal AIDS policy.