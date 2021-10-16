Norway to review police handling of bow-and-arrow attack

HELSINKI (AP) — Norwegian authorities are commissioning an independent investigation into the actions of police and security agencies following a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people and injured three. Norway’s domestic intelligence agency said Saturday that it decided to seek the review after consulting the country’s national and regional police commanders. A 37-year-old resident who police said admitted to Wednesday’s killings in Kongsberg is undergoing psychiatric evaluation. Norwegian media have questioned the time it took officers to apprehend a suspect after the regional police department received reports about a man shooting arrows at a supermarket. The intelligence agency said, “It is very important that learning points and any weaknesses and errors are identified quickly.”