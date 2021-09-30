Skip to Content
Marie Osmond takes singing career in new symphonic direction

By BETH HARRIS
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a halt. It also slowed Marie Osmond, but not for long. The entertainer used the time to take her singing career in a different direction. She’s cultivating her childhood love of opera in a new album and upcoming tour that features a symphony orchestra. She has a new concert special called “An Evening with Marie” and acts in a Lifetime Christmas movie in December. While her brothers rose to fame in pop music, Osmond calls herself the “weird child” in her family for loving opera and classical music.   

The Associated Press

