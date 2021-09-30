Former President Jimmy Carter quietly marks 97th birthday

AP National News

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — The oldest former U.S. president ever, Jimmy Carter, plans to quietly mark his 97th birthday at home in Georgia on Friday. Carter has been slowed by age in recent years and keeping a low profile during the coronavirus pandemic. An aide says he doesn’t plan to have any public appearances on his birthday. Instead, she says he will spend the day at home in Plains, Georgia. Workers at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site recorded greetings for the former president, and members of the public can sign an online birthday card. The former president survived a bout of cancer in 2015.