Despite setback, Democrats try to save Biden $3.5T plan

AP National News

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite a long night of frantic negotiations, Democrats remain unable to reach an immediate deal to salvage President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion government overhaul, forcing leaders to call off promised votes on a related public works bill. Action is to resume Friday. Speaker Nancy Pelosi had pushed the House into an evening session as the Democratic leaders worked to negotiate a scaled-back plan centrist holdouts would accept. But it appeared no deal was within reach, particularly with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, as Biden aides huddled at the Capitol. Manchin held fast to his declaration that he was willing to meet the president less than halfway.