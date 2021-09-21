Germany’s diversity shows as immigrants run for parliament

AP National News

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of immigrants are running in Germany’s national election on Sunday, raising the possibility that its next parliament will be more diverse than ever. While it still might not fully represent the country’s overall diversity, where more than a quarter of the population has immigrant roots, it’s a step toward a more accurate reflection of society. An organization that tracks migrant issues says 8.2%, or 58 of 709 lawmakers in the current Bundestag, have immigrant roots. The 2013-17 parliament had only 5.9%, or 37 out of 631 lawmakers. One expert says the share of Bundestag candidates with immigrant roots has risen continuously since 2005.