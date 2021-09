Explosion collapses part of apartment building near Atlanta

AP National News

By PAMELA SAMPSON

Associated Press

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — An explosion collapsed part of a building at an apartment complex in suburban Atlanta, rendering the three-story complex unstable and leaving at least one person injured. The Dunwoody Police Department wrote on social media that they received a report of an explosion at Arrive Apartments shortly before 1:30 p.m. Photos from the scene show part of a building collapsed into heaps. Police said the cause of the explosion is under investigation. Eboni Thornton told WSB-TV that she heard a loud noise and then saw the leasing office was collapsed. Thornton said she saw a couple people limping and bleeding and being carried out of the rubble.