Ceremony honors 1st responders lost in years since Sept. 11

NEW YORK (AP) — The foundation named after a firefighter who perished on Sept. 11 after running from Brooklyn to Manhattan in full gear has held a ceremony in lower Manhattan honoring those lost in the years since the attacks. The event sponsored by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation featured the reading of names of first responders who spent time at Ground Zero after Sept. 11 and later succumbed to illnesses. Thousands of people exposed to World Trade Center dust developed health problems, including cancer, in the years after the attacks, though scientists still can’t say whether there is a link to toxins released in the collapse of the twin towers.