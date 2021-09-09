Thousands gather in Greece for composer Theodorakis’ funeral

AP National News

ATHENS

Political leaders, family members and thousands of fans have paid their final respects to Greek music great Mikis Theodorakis who has been buried on the island of Crete. Holding flowers and olive branches, onlookers dressed in black sang songs composed by Theodorakis as his casket was carried from a chapel to the cemetery near the port city of Chania Thursday. Theodorakis, who died last week, aged 96, was known internationally for his political activism and prolific musical career that included a wide range of work, from rousing symphonies to popular TV and film scores, including for “Serpico” and “Zorba the Greek.”