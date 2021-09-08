Report: Solar could power 40% of US electricity by 2035

AP National News

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new federal report say solar energy has the potential to power up to 40% of the nation’s electricity within 15 years — a 10-fold increase over current solar output. But it would require massive changes in U.S. policy and billions of dollars in federal investment to modernize the nation’s electric grid. The report by the Energy Department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy says the United States would need to quadruple its annual solar capacity as it shifts to a renewable-dominant grid as it moves to address the existential threat posed by climate change. The report comes as President Joe Biden warned it’s time for America to get serious about the “code red” danger posed by climate change or face increasing loss of life and property.