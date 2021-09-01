The Latest: Putin says US achieved ‘zero’ in Afghanistan

AP National News

By The Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the United States’ involvement in Afghanistan, charging that its 20-year-long military presence in the country has achieved “zero.” Putin said Wednesday that for 20 years, the U.S. military in Afghanistan “was trying … to civilize the people who live there, to introduce their norms and standards of life in the broadest sense of the word, including the political organization of society.” “The result is sheer tragedies, sheer losses, both for those who were doing that — the U.S. — and more so for the people who live in Afghanistan. A zero result, if not negative,” Putin said.