Italy braces for train track protests against COVID passes

AP National News

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — The Italian government has vowed to crack down on demonstrators threatening to block train tracks as a rule requiring COVID-19 tests or vaccines took effect for long-distance domestic transport. As of Wednesday, passengers must show a so-called “Green Pass” to board domestic flights, trains and buses traveling between regions. The rule also applies to some ferries, although local buses, trams and subways are exempt. Opponents of the requirement called for sympathizers to gather at some 50 train stations, including in Rome and Milan, on Wednesday afternoon and vowed to occupy rail tracks to stop trains. Italy’s interior minister warned there would be zero tolerance for law breakers or violence.