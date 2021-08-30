EU to recommend reinstating restrictions on US travelers

AP National News

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union diplomats say the bloc plans to recommend that its 27 nations reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infection levels there. A decision to remove the U.S. from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel would reverse advice from June, when the European Council recommended lifting restrictions on U.S. travelers before the summer tourism season. The EU diplomats said Monday that the guidance could come as early as this week. But any decision would be nonbinding. National EU governments have the authority to decide whether they keep their borders open to U.S. tourists. Coronavirus deaths have surged in the U.S., rising to over 1,200 a day, and new daily cases are over 150,000 a day.